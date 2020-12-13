Curry finished with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound in 21 minutes during Saturday's 107-105 victory over the Nuggets.

Curry's playing time was kept in check, as advised, as the Warriors came away with a narrow preseason victory. He is slated to have a massive season, should he be able to maintain his health. The Warriors are going to be careful when needed but on the whole, Curry should be an easy first-round asset in just about every format.