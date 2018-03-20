Warriors' Stephen Curry: Aiming to return Friday
Curry (ankle) is targeting a return to the Warriors' lineup for the team's next game Friday against the Hawks, Chris Haynes and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN report.
Curry, who has missed the team's past six games with the sprained right ankle, is set to be reexamined Tuesday and expects to receive clearance to play if doctors determine that his swelling has subsided. The point guard will then have two days of practice as well as Friday's shootataround to prove his health to head coach Steve Kerr and earn his spot back in the lineup. The return of Curry will likely have the most negative impact on Quinn Cook, who has started at point guard in each of the past six contests and is averaging 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 treys in 34.2 minutes per game. With Klay Thompson (thumb) and Kevin Durant (ribs) seemingly further behind in their recoveries from injury and Draymond Green's status uncertain after he sustained a pelvic contusion in Monday's loss to the Spurs, Curry will likely be in store for heavier usage than normal if he's able to play Friday.
