Curry (ankle) will be re-evaluated on Tuesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry won't play Saturday versus the Spurs, and this timeframe means he will also sit out Monday's rematch against San Antonio. It sounds like Curry is day-to-day, and a return against Dallas on Wednesday appears to be on the table depending on how quickly he heals.
