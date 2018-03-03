Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ankle injury not serious
Curry's ankle injury is not considered anything more than a 'tweak', Connor Letourneau of the San Fransisco Chronicle reports. "Knowing I've been through this plenty of times, I'm not worried about it," said Curry, who was sidelined earlier this season for more than three weeks with a sprained right ankle. "The one thing we were able to kind of rule out was a re-aggravation of the old injury. So, that's obviously a bright spot."
Curry reportedly wanted to stay in Friday's game against Atlanta after tweaking his ankle, but the medical staff and coach Steve Kerr decided that it was best to hold Curry out considering the potential to make it worse. He should still tentatively be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets until further notice.
