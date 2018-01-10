Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ankle injury not serious
Curry (ankle), who will sit out Wednesday's game against the Clippers, will not need an MRI or X-Ray on his sprained right ankle, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports. According to General Manager Bob Myers, "Tweaked is probably the right word."
Curry injured the ankle slipping on a wet spot during Wednesday's morning shootaround and is sitting out against the Clippers largely as a precautionary measure, which should afford Shaun Livingston, Quinn Cook and Patrick McCaw more run at point guard. Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala will likely have the ball in their hands more often and could make for intriguing DFS plays. After Wednesday, Curry should be considered day-to-day.
