Warriors' Stephen Curry: 'Ankle is fine' according to Kerr

Curry's ankle injury isn't major and won't prevent him from returning for the playoffs, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

In a welcome update, coach Steve Kerr said that Curry's ankle is fine and that he doesn't have "any concerns on that front." Fans and fantasy owners alike were a bit worried considering Curry has dealt with ankle issues in the past and played just nine minutes in Tuesday's game against the Pelicans. Wednesday's absence appears to be primarily for rest purposes with Curry likely being a full go for the first round of the playoffs.