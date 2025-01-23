Curry closed with 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and 12 assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Kings.

The four three-pointers tied a season-low mark for the sharpshooter, who instead dazzled in a playmaking role with a season-high 12 assists. Curry's role as the Warriors' go-to option on offense won't go away for one game in which he wasn't as active as usual, so fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned for this low-scoring display. He's still averaging a solid 24.3 points per game while shooting 42.4 percent from three since the beginning of January.