Curry (knee) is available and starting Tuesday against the Nuggets, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

As expected, Curry will start in this marquee Western Conference matchup and should handle his regular workload in the Warriors' backcourt. The star floor general is averaging 23.1 points, 6.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game across his last 10 games while shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc in that span.