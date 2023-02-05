Curry (lower leg) will play Saturday against the Mavericks.
Curry will play through a bruised lower leg, marking his seventh straight appearance. Over the past six, he's averaged 31.7 points, 6.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 37.5 minutes.
