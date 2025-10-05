Warriors' Stephen Curry: Available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (hamstring) will play during Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Curry dealt with a hamstring injury during the Western Conference Semifinals, but he will come into the 2025-26 campaign healthy. Head coach Steve Kerr said veteran players, including Curry, will play roughly 15 minutes during the first half of Sunday's contest and will sit for the second half.
