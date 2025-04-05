Curry (pelvis) has been upgraded to available for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Curry was initially tabbed as a game-time decision for Friday, but the star floor general will suit up and should handle his regular workload, mainly on the offensive end of the court. Curry has been on a tear of late and has scored a combined 89 points over his last two appearances in wins over the Grizzlies and Lakers earlier this month.
