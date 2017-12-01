Warriors' Stephen Curry: Available to play Friday

Curry (hand) is available to play in Friday's game against the Magic.

As expected, Curry will give it a go Friday night after being upgraded to probable with a lingering right hand contusion. It doesn't look like there will be any restrictions placed on the two-time MVP, so look for Curry to be a full go in Orlando.

