Warriors' Stephen Curry: Available to play Friday
Curry (hand) is available to play in Friday's game against the Magic.
As expected, Curry will give it a go Friday night after being upgraded to probable with a lingering right hand contusion. It doesn't look like there will be any restrictions placed on the two-time MVP, so look for Curry to be a full go in Orlando.
