Warriors' Stephen Curry: Available to play Monday

Curry (knee) is available to play in Monday's game against the Nuggets.

There was never any real concern surrounding the knee injury that lead to Curry appearing on Monday's injury report, so his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. Expect the two-time MVP to be a full go Monday and shoulder a good portion of the offensive workload with Kevin Durant (calf) still out.

