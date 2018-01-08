Warriors' Stephen Curry: Available to play Monday
Curry (knee) is available to play in Monday's game against the Nuggets.
There was never any real concern surrounding the knee injury that lead to Curry appearing on Monday's injury report, so his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. Expect the two-time MVP to be a full go Monday and shoulder a good portion of the offensive workload with Kevin Durant (calf) still out.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Listed as probable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 45 points in victory•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drills game-winning 3-pointer for win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes for 38 points and 10 threes in return•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start