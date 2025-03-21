Curry (pelvis) underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed no structural damage and will be re-evaluated Monday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Curry is expected to miss the start of the club's six-game road trip while he receives treatment for the pelvic contusion. The superstar exited Thursday's win over the Raptors during the third quarter after a hard fall, though he will seemingly avoid a long-term absence. Curry won't join the team flight for Saturday's game against Atlanta, meaning his next chance to return will come Tuesday against the Heat. Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield and Pat Spencer are all candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Curry being sidelined.