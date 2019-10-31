Warriors' Stephen Curry: Awaiting word on surgery
Curry underwent a CT scan on his fractured left hand Thursday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The plan is to have the results -- which are not yet known -- reviewed by a specialist, at which point a decision on whether surgery is necessary will likely be made. Even if Curry is able to avoid surgery, the injury is expected to keep him sidelined for at least a few weeks. In the meantime, look for D'Angelo Russell to take over as the primary ball handler in Curry's absence, while Alec Burks, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Glenn Robinson will see most of the minutes on the wing.
