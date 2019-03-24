Warriors' Stephen Curry: Back in action Sunday
Curry (rest) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
As expected, after getting the night off in Saturday's blowout loss to Dallas, Curry will be back on the court in a full capacity. Expect him to return to playing a full workload Sunday night.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Listed out for Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heats up in third quarter•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Splashes eight threes in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 33 points in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.