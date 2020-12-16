Curry compiled 29 points (11-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 114-113 loss to the Kings.

After a lukewarm debut, Curry looked like his old self on Tuesday, heaving up long balls with abandon once again. We've seen more of Curry on the golf links than the basketball court over the past year, but with the All-Star's return, the Warriors have a shot to get back to their winning ways. Although the loss of Klay Thompson stings, Curry now has Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre to help him drive the offense.