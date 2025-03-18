Curry ended with 20 points (6-21 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 114-105 loss to Denver.

Curry had a down night offensively, missing 15 shot attempts while committing seven turnovers against a Denver team without Nikola Jokic (elbow), Jamal Murray (ankle) and Christian Braun (foot). After the game, head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry "has been carrying us for a month" and is exhausted, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. When asked about the sharpshooter's availability for the team's second half of a back-to-back Tuesday against Milwaukee, Kerr wasn't sure if Curry would suit up. Golden State will presumably wait to see how he feels Tuesday morning before deciding his availability ahead of the 10 p.m. ET tipoff.