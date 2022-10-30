Curry produced 31 points (10-22 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 120-113 overtime loss to Charlotte.

Curry did everything he could to get his team over the line but ultimately came up short. Loss aside, it was another masterful performance by Curry who has picked up right where he left off last season. It does appear the Warriors are going to once again be pushing for a high playoff seed this season meaning Curry should be in the thick of the action on most nights. Barring injury and rest, he should be a lock to up put up first round value the rest of the way.