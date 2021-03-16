Curry tallied 27 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals Monday in a 31-point loss to the Lakers.

Curry certainly came to play against the defending NBA champions, but his performance was not enough to prevent the Warriors from dropping their seventh home game of the campaign. Still, it wasn't altogether a lost night for the two-time MVP as he passed Guy Rodgers for the all-time franchise mark in assists and also drained at least one three-pointer in his 100th consecutive game. Curry's current average of 29.3 points per game is on pace for the second-highest mark of his career.