Curry finished Thursday's 123-115 loss to the Mavericks with 38 points (14-27 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes.

Curry and De'Anthony Melton (22 points) were the only two warriors players to score more than 15 points during Thursday's loss. Curry was particularly effective in the second half with 25 points, and his eight triples were his most in a game since Dec. 14 against the Trail Blazers (12). It was also his first 30-plus-point game since Jan. 11 after failing to crack the 20-point threshold over his three outings prior to Thursday's loss. Curry has averaged 24.4 points, 6.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 4.1 threes over 31.0 minutes per game since Jan. 3.