Warriors' Stephen Curry: Bounces back in blowout win
Curry delivered 28 points (10-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists and five rebounds across 27 minutes in the Warriors' 146-109 win over the Bulls on Friday.
Curry bounced back in signature fashion after a 5-for-19 clunker from the field in Tuesday's win over the Knicks. The 30-year-old was just behind Klay Thompson for the team lead in scoring while pushing his January shooting percentage to 48.9 across four contests. Notably, Curry enjoyed another strong night as a facilitator as well, and he's now supplementing his typically stellar scoring numbers with a solid 7.5 assists since the calendar flipped to 2019.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Poor shooting, elite facilitating•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes for 42 points Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Team-high scoring tally not enough•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heats up in New Year's Eve win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Collects eight assists Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Bounces back in close loss•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...