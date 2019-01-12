Warriors' Stephen Curry: Bounces back in blowout win

Curry delivered 28 points (10-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists and five rebounds across 27 minutes in the Warriors' 146-109 win over the Bulls on Friday.

Curry bounced back in signature fashion after a 5-for-19 clunker from the field in Tuesday's win over the Knicks. The 30-year-old was just behind Klay Thompson for the team lead in scoring while pushing his January shooting percentage to 48.9 across four contests. Notably, Curry enjoyed another strong night as a facilitator as well, and he's now supplementing his typically stellar scoring numbers with a solid 7.5 assists since the calendar flipped to 2019.