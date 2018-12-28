Warriors' Stephen Curry: Bounces back in close loss

Curry generated 29 points (11-26 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 42 minutes in the Warriors' 110-109 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Curry's scoring tally led the Warriors and represented a welcome departure from his 15-point effort on 5-for-17 shooting against the Lakers on Christmas Day. The 10-year veteran also stepped up his assist contributions Thursday, and he's now drained six three-pointers in three of his past four games. Curry's clunker against Los Angeles notwithstanding, he's providing his typically stellar production for fantasy owners and continues to shoot a career-high 45.8 percent from three-point range.