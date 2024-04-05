Curry accumulated 29 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 133-110 win over the Rockets.

Curry was coming off a 13-point effort in the tight win over the Mavericks on Tuesday, but it was clear he was going to bounce back, either in terms of efficiency or volume, sooner rather than later. Curry has scored 23 or more points in three of his last four appearances, and he'll need to catch fire offensively if he wants to carry the Warriors to a playoff berth in the ultra-competitive Western Conference. Curry will look to avenge that 13-point effort when Golden State takes on Dallas on Friday in the second half of a back-to-back set.