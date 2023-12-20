Curry logged 33 points (11-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 overtime victory over the Celtics.

Not only did Curry get back to his high-scoring ways, he sunk one of his trademark high-arc three pointers to help seal the deal in the final minute of the overtime period. Curry drilled six three-pointers in the win, one after snapping his record streak of games with at least one made shot from downtown.