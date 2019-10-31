Warriors' Stephen Curry: Breaks left hand
Curry broke his left hand in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reports.
A bad start to the Warriors season just got much worse, with Curry being diagnosed with a broken left hand shortly after leaving Wednesday's game against Phoenix. It's unclear how long Curry's expected to miss, though he's guaranteed to be out at least three weeks, and, depending on the specifics of the injury, is in jeopardy of missing over a month. Look for D'Angelo Russel to take over as primary ball-handler of the offense and for Alec Burks, Jordan Poole and Ky Bowman to see an increase in minutes during Curry's absence.
