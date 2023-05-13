Curry chipped in 32 points (11-28 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Friday's 122-101 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Curry was the only Golden State player to score more than 16 points in the contest, as backcourt mates Klay Thompson (3-19 FG, eight points) and Jordan Poole (3-10 FG, seven points) struggled mightily. Curry was far from at his best with an 11-for-28 shooting line and a 4-of-14 mark from deep, but at times it seemed like he was the only player keeping the Warriors within arm's distance of a determined Lakers squad. Despite the disappointing ending to his campaign, the superstar point guard proved once again in the 2023 playoffs that he is one of the most dynamic players in the league, averaging 30.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 triples over 13 contests. He'll enter the 2023-24 campaign as one of the most feared offensive threats in the league at 35 years old, though it remains to be seen what the team around him will look like with the Warriors facing a multitude of crucial decisions in the offseason.