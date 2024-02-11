Curry posted 30 points (10-22 FG, 9-16 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over Phoenix.

The two-time MVP stole a win for the Warriors, draining a 33-foot shot with 3.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter after getting free of Bradley Beal on an inbounds play. Curry has been on an incredible run from beyond the arc even by his lofty standards, and over the last eight games he's averaging 34.1 points, 7.0 threes, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor and 49.6 percent from long distance.