Warriors' Stephen Curry: Career-best effort in loss

Curry totaled a career-playoff-high 47 points (14-31 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 13-14 FT) and added eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 43 minutes during the Warrior's 123-109 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

With Klay Thompson (hamstring) joining Kevin Durant (calf) on the bench for the night, Curry's usage rate was unsurprisingly through the roof. The perennial MVP candidate put the Warriors on his shoulders and uncorked attempts from all over the floor, albeit in a losing cause. Curry's 31 attempts also marked a high for Golden State's current playoff run, and his 45.2 percent success rate from the floor was his best over the first three Finals contests. With the status of his aforementioned pair of star teammates up in the air for Friday's Game 4, Curry is poised to once again play a pivotal role as the defending champions look to even the series.