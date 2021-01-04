Curry finished with 62 points (18-31 FG, 8-16 FG, 18-19 FT, five boards, and four assists in 36 minutes of a 137-122 win against Portland on Sunday.

Curry recorded a personal best 62 points while also setting a career high with 18 free throws made in his team's win. The 32 year-old perennial all-star has played a commanding role in his team's success this season, scoring 30 points in each of his team's wins. He'll have a quick turn around with the Kinds on tap Monday.