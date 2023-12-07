Curry racked up 31 points (8-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Curry put the team on his shoulders in the victory. While no one should count the Warriors out, Curry's supporting cast is struggling. Curry was the only worthy fantasy option in the sloppy win, and although the bench had a good showing, the rest of the starting lineup scored a combined 36 points , only five points more than Curry's total.