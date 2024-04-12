Curry finished Thursday's 100-92 victory over Portland with 22 points (8-22 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes.

Curry drilled five three-pointers and prevailed against the Trail Blazers despite absences from Draymond Green (knee) and Klay Thompson (knee). Although the Warriors are guaranteed a spot in the play-in bracket, they have three more games to improve their seeding. Curry should play a full complement of minutes as the team makes a final push for eighth place.