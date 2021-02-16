Curry scored 36 points (1319 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding six assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

Curry extended his impressive scoring run and has now gone 10 straight games with at least 25 points, while shooting 58 percent from the field and 51.2 percent from three-point range in that stretch. The emergence of Draymond Green as a reliable playmaking threat has allowed Curry to focus mostly on his scoring, but he's still providing 5.4 assists per game during that aforementioned 10-game span.