Warriors' Stephen Curry: Catches fire from distance in Game 2 win

Curry tallied 33 points (11-26 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes during Golden State's 122-103 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Curry found a way to one-up himself scoring-wise after a spectacular Game 1 in which he'd compiled 29 points, nine assists and six rebounds in the overtime victory. The 30-year-old was red-hot from three-point range, draining 52.9 percent of his attempts from distance on his way to setting a new NBA Finals record with nine three-pointers. Several of those came at critical moments, including a sensational, off-balance bucket over Kevin Love with 7:54 remaining. After averaging an impressive 25.0 points in the conference finals against the Rockets, Curry is up to 31.0 points per contest over the first two games versus the Cavaliers while also serving as a more effective facilitator (8.5 assists). He'll look to turn in a third consecutive stellar effort when the Warriors go for a 3-0 series lead in Wednesday's Game 3.