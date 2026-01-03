Head coach Steve Kerr said Friday that he's hopeful Curry (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Jazz, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Curry was held out of Friday's 131-94 loss to the Thunder due to a sprained left ankle, though Kerr is hopeful the superstar will return for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If the veteran point guard is cleared to play, fewer minutes will be available for the likes of Pat Spencer, Gary Payton and Brandin Podziemski. Over nine appearances in December, Curry averaged 30.1 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 33.6 minutes per tilt.