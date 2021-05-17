Curry scored 46 points (16-36 FG, 9-22 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding nine assists, seven rebounds, a steal and a block across 40 minutes in Sunday's win over the Grizzlies.

Curry was a man on a mission Sunday, and it showed -- he delivered season-high mark in both field goal attempts and three-point attempts en route to his seventh game with at least 45 points this season. This was enough to claim the scoring title over Bradley Beal, and the All-Star point guard finished the regular season on a sizzling note. Curry averaged 36.8 points per game in eight appearances during the current month.