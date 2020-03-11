Warriors' Stephen Curry: Clear of injury report

Curry (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Nets.

The 31-year-old missed the last two games with the illness but will retake the court as expected Thursday. Curry had 23 points (6-16 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes during his return from a fractured left hand last week, and he could see a similar workload versus Brooklyn.