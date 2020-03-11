Warriors' Stephen Curry: Clear of injury report
Curry (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Nets.
The 31-year-old missed the last two games with the illness but will retake the court as expected Thursday. Curry had 23 points (6-16 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes during his return from a fractured left hand last week, and he could see a similar workload versus Brooklyn.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expects to return Thursday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes through shootaround•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 23 in return from injury•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.