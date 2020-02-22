Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared for contact

Curry (hand) participated in a full scrimmage for the first time during Saturday's practice, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Curry, who was cleared for contact ahead of Saturday's practice, was able to go through a full scrimmage. This is a significant step in his recovery from a broken left hand and could foreshadow a return in the near future. Initial expectations from the team cast the first week of March as a potential target period, though a specific game has yet to be honed in on.