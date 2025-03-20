Curry (rest) will be available for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Curry sat out Tuesday's 104-93 win over the Bucks for rest purposes, but as expected, he'll be back in action Thursday. The star guard is averaging 27.2 points, 6.3 assists, 4.6 three-pointers, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.4 minutes per game over 13 appearances since the All-Star break.