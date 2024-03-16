Curry (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Curry was able to practice on Friday and is all set to return from a three-game absence. Coach Steve Kerr made no mention of any restrictions, and fantasy managers can expect Chris Paul to make way to the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Listed as questionable•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out Wednesday, eying Saturday return•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Likely to remain out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out Saturday and Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Confirmed out for Saturday•