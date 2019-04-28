Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared to play against Houston

Curry (ankle) has been cleared to play Sunday against Houston, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Warriors guaranteed themselves they'll have at least half of the Splash Brothers on Saturday against the Rockets, as Klay Thompson (ankle) will go through warmups before a decision is made regarding his availability. Curry is coming off a Round 1 victory over the LA Clippers in which he averaged 24.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists. In two regular season home games against Houston, he averaged 30.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...