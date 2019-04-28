Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared to play against Houston

Curry (ankle) has been cleared to play Sunday against Houston, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Warriors guaranteed themselves they'll have at least half of the Splash Brothers on Saturday against the Rockets, as Klay Thompson (ankle) will go through warmups before a decision is made regarding his availability. Curry is coming off a Round 1 victory over the LA Clippers in which he averaged 24.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists. In two regular season home games against Houston, he averaged 30.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists.