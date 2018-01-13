Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared to play Saturday

Curry (ankle) will play during Saturday's contest against the Raptors, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.

As expected, Curry will take the floor Saturday after missing two straight contests with a right ankle sprain, though his absence Friday against the Bucks was largely precautionary. His re-appearance in the rotation will seemingly push Patrick McCaw back to the bench, reducing his role. Shaun Livingston also will likely see fewer minutes.