Curry (knee) will play Sunday versus Boston, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Curry was listed as questionable heading into the day due to left knee bursitis, but he's expected to play through the concern with no restrictions Sunday. He will suit up for his 14th consecutive contest Sunday in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals. The 35-year-old dropped 33 points (11-21 FG) and six assists in a Dec. 19 win over the Celtics.