Curry (illness) will play Tuesday against the Thunder.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Sunday's 114-83 win over the Pacers that he expected Curry to play, and now he's no longer appearing on the injury report. With Curry set to return from a three-game absence, it will be interesting to see how the Warriors handle his minutes during the back-to-back set. With Curry back, guys like Buddy Hield, Will Richard and Pat Spencer could be less involved.