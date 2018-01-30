Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared to play Tuesday vs. Utah

Curry (shoulder) will play during Tuesday's contest against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

As expected, despite dealing with some right shoulder soreness after dropping a season-high 49 points Saturday, Curry will take the floor Tuesday. Prior to that outburst, he was averaging 25.8 points, 7.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals over his past five contests.