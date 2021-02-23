Curry (illness) will return for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.
An illness kept Curry out of Saturday's game against Charlotte, but after going through practice Monday he's been cleared to return to the starting lineup Tuesday night. The Warriors will get another boost, as both James Wiseman (wrist) and Kevon Looney (ankle) will return from longer-term absences.
