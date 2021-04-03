Curry (hip) will be available Sunday against the Hawks.
After a one-game absence due to a bruised tailbone, Curry will be back in the fold Sunday. Since the start of March, he's averaged 27.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.0 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out vs. Raptors•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 30-plus points again•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 32 points in return•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Starting Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: 'Trending' toward playing Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Could return Monday•