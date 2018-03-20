Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared to practice Wednesday

Curry (ankle) has officially been cleared to practice Wednesday and continues to target Friday's game against the Hawks for his return.

Curry was reevaluated by the medical staff earlier Tuesday and it was determined that his swelling has subsided enough to where he can be cleared for practice moving forward. As long as Curry is able to go through sessions on Wednesday and Thursday without issue, there appears to be a strong chance he's able to play Friday against the Hawks. While it would typically be wise to expect the Warriors to ease Curry back into the swing of things, that may not be be the case Friday, considering both Klay Thompson (thumb) and Kevin Durant (ribs) will be out, while Draymond Green (abdomen) is also questionable.