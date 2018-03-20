Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared to practice Wednesday
Curry (ankle) has officially been cleared to practice Wednesday and continues to target Friday's game against the Hawks for his return.
Curry was reevaluated by the medical staff earlier Tuesday and it was determined that his swelling has subsided enough to where he can be cleared for practice moving forward. As long as Curry is able to go through sessions on Wednesday and Thursday without issue, there appears to be a strong chance he's able to play Friday against the Hawks. While it would typically be wise to expect the Warriors to ease Curry back into the swing of things, that may not be be the case Friday, considering both Klay Thompson (thumb) and Kevin Durant (ribs) will be out, while Draymond Green (abdomen) is also questionable.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Aiming to return Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out four more games•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to remain out through weekend•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will not return to Thursday's game•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heads to locker room with ankle injury•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...