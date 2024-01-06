Curry had 26 points (7-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 113-109 victory over Detroit.
Curry has begun 2024 with a bang, averaging 30.7 points, 5.3 assists, 4..0 rebounds and 2.0 steals over three games. He's getting hot at the right moment, as Chris Paul's (hand) injury will leave the Warriors' frontcourt short-staffed for the foreseeable future.
