Warriors' Stephen Curry: Collects double-double Friday

Curry scored 22 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 133-112 win over Orlando.

Despite a right ring finger injury, Curry collected his third double-double of the season. The guard's hand injury did not deter him from shooting from long range, sinking at least three from beyond the arc for the seventh straight game. On a night when Golden State had three scorers surpass the 20 point mark, Curry's other notable contribution were his 10 assists. For the season, Curry is averaging 6.5 assists per game.